Geode Capital Management LLC Has $128.22 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 186,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $128,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

NYSE CLF opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

