Geode Capital Management LLC Has $127.73 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of WEX worth $127,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in WEX by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 21.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 759,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,208,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WEX opened at $175.39 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.30.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

