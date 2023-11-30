Geode Capital Management LLC Has $126.15 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,632,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Manulife Financial worth $126,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,905,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 194,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,729,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 204,763 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 165,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 331,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

