Geode Capital Management LLC Has $123.01 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,119 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Comerica worth $123,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 1,285.6% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,261,000 after purchasing an additional 903,757 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

Comerica stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

