Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192,428 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 179,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $136,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 70,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 130,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CM shares. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $39.27 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

