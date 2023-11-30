Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Light & Wonder worth $130,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth about $389,375,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,241,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 13.2% in the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 1,418,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,153,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNW. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $101,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $86.90 on Thursday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.82.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

