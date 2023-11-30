Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,137 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Power Integrations worth $124,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.9% during the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock opened at $77.48 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $416,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,742 shares of company stock worth $1,216,932 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

