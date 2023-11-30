Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 38,376 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,376 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.06% of Novanta worth $135,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $46,718,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Novanta by 131.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,432,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Novanta by 15.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 792,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 103,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Novanta Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NOVT opened at $144.33 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.27.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

