Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,489,345 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of SEA worth $142,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SE shares. CICC Research cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.