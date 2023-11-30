Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,756,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Liberty Broadband worth $140,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,724,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,184 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,333,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,006,000 after acquiring an additional 128,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 165,765 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

LBRDK opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $96.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

