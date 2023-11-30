Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 79,686 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,087,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.48% of DXC Technology worth $135,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $39,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DXC. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

DXC Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.