Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 122,318 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Old Republic International worth $137,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $371,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,797,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,878,000 after purchasing an additional 266,491 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Old Republic International by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

