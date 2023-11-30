Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 197,622 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.86% of Gentex worth $127,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,899,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100,063 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

