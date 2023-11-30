FY2024 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Lifted by Analyst

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 29th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$75.00 target price on Calian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

CGY opened at C$54.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$644.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.67. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$46.27 and a 1-year high of C$68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$175.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.30 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

