FY2023 EPS Estimates for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Increased by Zacks Small Cap

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for MediciNova in a report issued on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for MediciNova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MediciNova Stock Down 0.5 %

MediciNova stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.