FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ayro, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ayro in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.79) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.95). The consensus estimate for Ayro’s current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Ayro’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.31) EPS.

AYRO stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Ayro has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ayro in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ayro during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 287.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

