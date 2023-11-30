Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.58). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

