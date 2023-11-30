FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Purchases $10,107.72 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Della Clark acquired 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $10,107.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $22,507.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.63 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

