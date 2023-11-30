FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Purchases $10,107.72 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Della Clark acquired 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $10,107.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $22,507.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.63 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
