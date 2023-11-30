Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Down to $3.86

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.76. Frontier Group shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 156,966 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $893.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $227,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 508,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $227,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 508,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075 in the last 90 days. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 56,349 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

