Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Freeline Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 86,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.