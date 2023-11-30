Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 85,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,772,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of Orla Mining worth $32,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Orla Mining by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 528,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 107.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 282,488 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $946.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

