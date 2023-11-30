Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of Targa Resources worth $32,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Targa Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,095,000 after purchasing an additional 121,721 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 302,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,339,000 after buying an additional 205,582 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $88.04 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.