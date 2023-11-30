Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,302 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.77% of Capri worth $32,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Capri by 903.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,231,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 381.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 22,192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after purchasing an additional 954,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CPRI opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

