Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 311,245 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.43% of Portillo’s worth $30,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Portillo’s by 116.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Portillo’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTLO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Portillo’s Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $867.08 million, a PE ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Equities analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Portillo’s

(Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.