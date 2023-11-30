Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,020 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Boyd Gaming worth $35,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

