Franklin Resources Inc. Has $35.58 Million Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,301,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.57% of FIGS worth $35,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after buying an additional 1,094,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after buying an additional 957,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FIGS by 340.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 750,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,714 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $457,026.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,217,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,714 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $457,026.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,217,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $28,188.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,770 shares of company stock valued at $901,742. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

FIGS Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.30 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

