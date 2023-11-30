Franklin Resources Inc. Has $34.81 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.55% of RBC Bearings worth $34,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,867 shares of company stock worth $4,605,153 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC opened at $254.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.56 and its 200-day moving average is $224.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $257.98.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

