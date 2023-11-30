Franklin Resources Inc. Has $34.66 Million Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,083 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.32% of Ryerson worth $34,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYI. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In related news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $639,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,998,212.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,041 shares of company stock worth $1,047,409 over the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Stock Up 3.5 %

Ryerson stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.78. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.24%.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

