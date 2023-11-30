Franklin Resources Inc. Has $31.31 Million Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,518,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,729 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $31,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,878,000 after acquiring an additional 320,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after buying an additional 1,039,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after buying an additional 220,155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after acquiring an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $834.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

