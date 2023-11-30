Franklin Resources Inc. Has $30.42 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $30,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $5,644,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 156,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

