Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $31,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

IWV opened at $259.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.81. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.20 and a 12-month high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

