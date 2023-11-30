Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,043,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.59% of LegalZoom.com worth $36,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 20.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. Research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $198,819,110.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,194,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,204,925.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $279,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $198,819,110.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,194,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,204,925.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,037,988 shares of company stock worth $382,782,276. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

