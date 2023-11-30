Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.03% of Granite Construction worth $35,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Granite Construction by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Granite Construction by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

