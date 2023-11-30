Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 251,757 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,757 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.94% of Alkami Technology worth $29,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,069 in the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ALKT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Alkami Technology stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.09.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkami Technology

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.