Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of ON Semiconductor worth $37,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.96.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

