Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 450,747 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,747 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.28% of Toast worth $34,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $33,356,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Toast stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,583.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

