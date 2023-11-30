Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 150,330 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 549.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.48% of SPS Commerce worth $34,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,215,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $48,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,902 shares of company stock worth $4,915,416. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $171.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.23.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

