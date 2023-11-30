First Quantum Minerals Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.03.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$11.13 and a 1 year high of C$39.13.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

