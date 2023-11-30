First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 63.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE FBP opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.42 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

