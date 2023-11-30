Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,296 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after acquiring an additional 352,680 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 287.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

FNCL stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.