Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $36,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.0 %

EXPD stock opened at $119.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

