ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of NMI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Trading Up 0.1 %

NMIH opened at $27.23 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

