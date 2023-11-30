ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.54 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $57.66 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

