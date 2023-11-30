ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 90,407 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90,407 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. American National Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $215.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

