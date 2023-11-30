ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 160,668 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 160,668 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

