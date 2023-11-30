ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 105,187 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,187 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

