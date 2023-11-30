ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 969.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,663 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of SIGA Technologies worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $9.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

