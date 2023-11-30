ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.34%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

