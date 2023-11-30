ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,866 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

