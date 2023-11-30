ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,740 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 952,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,711,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,610,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,235,000 after purchasing an additional 204,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $99.25 on Thursday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

